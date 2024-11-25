Airbus Announces Second Tranche Of Buyback Of Up To 2.12 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (EADSF), an aeronautics and space company, Monday announced the launch of a second tranche of its share buyback program, aiming to repurchase up to 2.12 million shares, between November 25 and January 24, 2025, as part of a total plan to buy back up to 4.25 million shares.

The company intends to help support future employee share ownership programs and stock-based compensation plans through the share buyback program.

Airbus has appointed an investment firm to handle the second tranche of the program, which will involve buying up to 2,127,000 shares.

The first tranche of the program was up to 2.12 million shares, which was completed on October 4. The total buyback of 4.25 million shares is expected to end by March 31.

Friday, EADSF closed its regular trading at $146.72.

