Airbus Announces Its Global Market Forecast 2025

June 12, 2025 — 02:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Airbus issued its Global Market Forecast 2025-2044. As per the report, in the long-term, passenger traffic will grow by 3.6% annually, driven by global GDP, urban populations and an increase in the global middle class. This growth requires a need for around 43,400 new passenger and freighter aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years. Around 44% of these new deliveries will replace less fuel efficient previous generation models.

As per the report, overall, domestic India traffic growth is the world's highest, followed by emerging Asia to China and Middle East with emerging Asia.

