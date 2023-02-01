Companies
Airbus and Qatar Airways settle A350 dispute

Credit: REUTERS/TIM HEPHER

February 01, 2023 — 11:54 am EST

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over the degraded surface of grounded A350 jets, Airbus said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial.

The "amicable settlement" ends a bitter dispute over the safety of corrosion left exposed by cracked paint, which had led Airbus to revoke dozens of jet orders from the Gulf airline.

Airbus said the deal was not an admission of liability by either party, both of whom would move forward as partners. Reuters reported earlier that a deal could be reached on Wednesday.

