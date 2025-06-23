Airbus and Norwegian Air Ambulance Ink Deal for 8 H145 Helicopters

Airbus SE EADSY recently announced that it has inked a contract with the Norwegian Air Ambulance for the delivery of up to eight H145 helicopters, with an initial firm order for two units.



This contract should boost the company’s Helicopters business segment once the aforementioned helicopters are delivered. The Helicopters business segment registered solid 10% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025.

What’s Favoring EADSY Stock?

Global demand for multirole helicopters is rising as defense and civil operators seek versatile, cost-effective platforms capable of supporting modern warfare, disaster relief, homeland security and mission adaptability amid aging fleets and expanding needs in emerging markets.



This is likely to have prompted the GII Research firm to forecast a CAGR of 7.1% for the global multirole helicopter market during the 2025-2035 period. Such growth opportunities offered by the aforementioned market should bode well for Airbus, with more than 140 armed forces worldwide currently relying on its high-quality, multi-role helicopters, which fulfill a wide range of roles, including armed reconnaissance, utility, attack, naval, maritime and special operations.



In particular, Airbus’ H145 helicopter is seeing strong global demand, driven by its success in Helicopter Emergency Medical Services and growing military adoption. Its low noise, reduced CO2 emissions and cost efficiency enhance its appeal. The twin-engine H145M variant adds rapid deployment and combat capabilities, now featuring a five-bladed rotor that increases payload by 150 kg. With more than 1,750 units in service, H145’s versatility, performance, and reliability continue to solidify its global operational value and Airbus’ revenue generation prospects.

Opportunities for Other Defense Stocks

Other defense companies that are expected to enjoy the perks of the expanding multirole helicopter market have been discussed below:



The Boeing Company BA: The company’s helicopters are renowned for their leading-edge, relevant solutions that provide capacity. Boeing’s MH-139A Grey Wolf is a multi-mission helicopter designed to protect intercontinental ballistic missiles and transport U.S. government officials and security forces.



Boeing has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 18.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales indicates an improvement of 25.6%.



Textron Inc. TXT: TXT’s Bell business segment has been serving a variety of military and commercial customers with helicopters for more than 80 years. Its Bell 505 Jet Ranger X is suitable for various missions like private aviation, training and utility work.



Textron boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 6.6%.



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: Its Sikorsky business unit provides military and rotary-wing aircraft to all five branches of the U.S. armed forces, along with military services and commercial operators in 40 nations. LMT’s multi-mission helicopters include the S-92, MH-60R Seahawk and Black Hawk (S-70) variants, which can perform a wide range of roles, from search and rescue to anti-submarine warfare and troop transport.



Lockheed boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2025 sales calls for an improvement of 4.7%.

EADSY Stock Price Movement

In the past month, Airbus shares have risen 8.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EADSY’s Zacks Rank

Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

