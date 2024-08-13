Airbus: AirBaltic Places Order For 10 Additional A220 Aircraft - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Airbus announced that airBaltic has confirmed an incremental order for an additional 10 A220-300s. This fourth reorder will take the airline's total firm order to 90 A220 aircraft. airBaltic is currently the largest A220 customer in Europe.

The A220 is the most modern airliner in its class, carrying between 120 to 150 passengers on flights of up to 3,600 nautical miles. Airbus said, as at the end of July, it won more than 900 orders from around 30 customers for the A220, of which around 350 have been delivered.

