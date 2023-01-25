Companies
Airbus aims for 65 jets a month in late 2024 - sources

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

January 25, 2023 — 10:58 am EST

Written by Tim Hepher. for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA is tempering the pace of planned production increases due in part to the limited availability of engines for new airplane production, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The planemaker now expects to reach a planned level of 65 single-aisle jets a month in late 2024 and an ultimate target of 75 a month in 2026, they said.

The shallower "hockey stick" shaped recovery follows supply chain snags and suggests a realistic delivery goal for 2023 may not exceed the 720 units originally slated for 2022, a target that was eventually abandoned, a senior industry source said.

An Airbus spokesman declined to comment.

