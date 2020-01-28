Airbus Agrees To Pay €3.6 Bln To Settle Corruption Probes

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) agreed to pay 3.6 billion euros to settle long-running bribery and corruption charges in connection with payments to middle men in various countries to secure commercial airplane sales.

The settlement followed lengthy investigations by French, U.K., and U.S. authorities.

The European planemaker said the settlement is subject to approval by courts in the countries. The court hearings in each country are expected to take place on 31 January.

"If approved by the courts, the agreements will result in Airbus taking a provision of EUR 3.6 billion for the payment of potential penalties to the French, U.K., and U.S. authorities, which will be booked in Airbus' 2019 accounts," Airbus said in a statement.

The UK's Serious Fraud Office, and later French Authority, opened investigations into Airbus after the firm reported itself in 2016.

The U.S launched a probe into the company in 2018.

