Airbus A321XLR jetliner stages maiden flight

HAMBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA on Wednesday launched the maiden flight of its newest and largest narrowbody airliner, the A321XLR, as the European planemaker seeks to capitalise on lucrative demand for long-range single-aisle jets.

The twin-engined passenger jet took off at 11:05 a.m. local time (0905 GMT) from a factory in Hamburg, Germany, ahead of more than a year of trials before the latest addition to its best-selling A320 medium-haul family enters service in 2024.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Tim Hepher, Editing by Paul Carrel and Miranda Murray)

