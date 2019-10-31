Airbus A220 engines pass engine checks after recent failures

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Airlines have completed one round of checks triggered by engine failures on the Airbus AIR.PA A220 and have found no faults, an executive at engine maker Pratt & Whitney said on Thursday.

The checks were ordered after engine failures on aircraft operated by Lufthansa LHAG.DE subsidiary Swiss.

Airlines have also re-inspected more than half of the fleet in service following the latest incident in October and have found no signs of stress, Paul Finklestein, vice-president of marketing told the Airfinance Journal Asia Pacific conference.

Reuters reported last week that investigators were focusing on recent changes in the software that dictates the way engine parts handle air being forced through the engine. Wrongly set parts can caused unwanted vibrations. A new version of the software is expected in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.