Airbus: Emirates Airline Signs Firm Order For 50 A350 XWBs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced the company and Emirates Airline have signed a purchase agreement for 50 A350-900s, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. The order was signed at Dubai Airshow 2019.

The A350 XWB offers efficiency of up to ultra-long haul (17,900km). The aircraft features the latest aerodynamic design, a carbon fibre fuselage and wings. Airbus said its newest generation widebody aircraft with the latest technologies result in 25% lower operating costs, as well as 25% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions compared with previous-generation competing aircraft.

