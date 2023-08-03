Airboss Of America (ABSSF) Price Target Decreased by 40.14% to 5.70

The average one-year price target for Airboss Of America (OTC:ABSSF) has been revised to 5.70 / share. This is an decrease of 40.14% from the prior estimate of 9.53 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.97 to a high of 8.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.09% from the latest reported closing price of 3.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airboss Of America. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABSSF is 0.01%, a decrease of 39.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 96K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 95K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.