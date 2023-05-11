Airboss Of America (ABSSF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Airboss Of America said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airboss Of America. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABSSF is 0.01%, an increase of 91.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.70% to 331K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airboss Of America is 9.53. The forecasts range from a low of 8.40 to a high of $12.15. The average price target represents an increase of 91.66% from its latest reported closing price of 4.97.

The projected annual revenue for Airboss Of America is 475MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 96K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 95K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 60.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABSSF by 211.05% over the last quarter.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 13K shares.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

