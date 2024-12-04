AirBoss of America upgraded to Neutral from Underperformer at CIBC

CIBC upgraded AirBoss of America (ABSSF) to Neutral from Underperformer with a price target of C$5, up from C$4. The firm maintains a “level of caution” but believes the shares “have found a trough level.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ABSSF:
- AirBoss Secures New Credit Facilities for Growth
- AirBoss of America announces credit facilities, update on strategic transaction
- AirBoss of America price target lowered to C$4 from C$5 at CIBC
- AirBoss of America Sees Promising Growth in Defense Sector
- Is BOS a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.