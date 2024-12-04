AirBoss of America upgraded to Neutral from Underperformer at CIBC

CIBC upgraded AirBoss of America (ABSSF) to Neutral from Underperformer with a price target of C$5, up from C$4. The firm maintains a “level of caution” but believes the shares “have found a trough level.”

