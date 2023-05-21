Airbnb's Warning Sign: Is Management About to Make a Big Mistake?

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) hasn't been a great stock so far, but it's become a cash-cow business approaching a very compelling stock price. So long as management stays focused on its wonderful core business, the future could be very bright. Here's the problem: Management just sent up a huge warning flag in their most recent earnings call. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down this warning, why it's a risk, and what they hope management does going forward.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of May 11, 2023. The video was published on May 21, 2023.

Find out why Airbnb is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Airbnb is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Airbnb. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.