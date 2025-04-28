Airbnb's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $648,423, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $355,135.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $200.0 for Airbnb, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 439.3 with a total volume of 1,838.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $10.1 $9.75 $9.75 $130.00 $117.0K 1.0K 403 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $9.85 $9.4 $9.4 $130.00 $112.8K 1.0K 243 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $9.6 $9.3 $9.3 $130.00 $111.6K 1.0K 123 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.85 $8.6 $8.9 $150.00 $97.8K 1.2K 119 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $10.05 $9.8 $9.8 $130.00 $74.4K 1.0K 403

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Airbnb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,536,740, the ABNB's price is up by 0.33%, now at $122.92.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Airbnb

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $131.4.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $132. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Underweight rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $180. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Underweight rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy

