Airbnb's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Airbnb. Our analysis of options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 20 were puts, with a value of $2,155,853, and 11 were calls, valued at $607,326.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $200.0 for Airbnb over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.0 $6.8 $6.8 $110.00 $544.0K 163 802 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.6 $6.2 $6.25 $105.00 $500.0K 2.6K 801 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.5 $11.35 $11.5 $120.00 $230.0K 1.4K 320 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/06/24 $36.6 $34.7 $36.6 $150.00 $172.0K 1 74 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.55 $7.45 $7.45 $125.00 $111.7K 1.6K 229

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 7.7 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2023. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Present Market Standing of Airbnb Currently trading with a volume of 4,487,928, the ABNB's price is up by 1.85%, now at $115.1. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Airbnb

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $138.2.

An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $190. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Sell rating on Airbnb with a target price of $111. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Underweight rating on Airbnb with a target price of $130. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $140. An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

