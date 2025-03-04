Airbnb's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ABNB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Airbnb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 34% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 24 are puts, totaling $2,074,431, and 2 are calls, amounting to $231,165.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $200.0 for Airbnb over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.8 $5.1 $4.25 $140.00 $425.0K 5.6K 2.0K ABNB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $22.75 $17.3 $20.25 $175.00 $202.5K 111 0 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $14.55 $14.45 $14.55 $150.00 $112.0K 346 564 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $14.8 $14.4 $14.53 $150.00 $111.9K 346 410 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $24.2 $23.65 $23.7 $160.00 $111.3K 527 50

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from the North American region, 37% from Europe, Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Airbnb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,210,910, with ABNB's price down by -0.84%, positioned at $139.79. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Airbnb

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $172.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $153. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $160. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $178. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Airbnb options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.