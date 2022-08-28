Airbnb's (NASDAQ:ABNB) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Airbnb:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$19b - US$11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Airbnb has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 10% it's much better. NasdaqGS:ABNB Return on Capital Employed August 28th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Airbnb's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Airbnb here for free.

So How Is Airbnb's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Airbnb is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About three years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 17% on its capital. In addition to that, Airbnb is employing 161% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Airbnb has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 59%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Airbnb's ROCE

Overall, Airbnb gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 27% in the last year. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

