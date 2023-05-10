News & Insights

Airbnb's gloomy forecast weighs on hotel, airline stocks

May 10, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - A gloomy forecast from vacation rental firm Airbnb ABNB.O weighed on travel-related stocks on Wednesday as an expected slowdown in bookings signaled an impending slump in travel demand with consumers seeking cheaper accommodation amid inflation and recession fears.

Airbnb, which reported a 20% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, said it anticipated fewer bookings and lower average daily rates mostly from price-sensitive travelers in the United States, its largest market. The company's shares sank by more than 10% after the announcement and with multiple analysts cutting their price target for the stock.

Airbnb's forecast will heighten caution in the travel sector, which encompasses hotels, airlines, and vacation rental firms, according to an investor note by JPMorgan analysts, led by Doug Anmuth.

"We also believe Airbnb's commentary will result in increased caution in the travel space, but more specifically around vacation and the U.S.," the analysts said.

The S&P 1500 Airlines index .SPCOMALI was down about 3% on Wednesday, with Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N, American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, and Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N among the biggest losers.

Shares of hotel chains were also trading lower. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N fell 3.6%, Wynn Resorts WYNN.O lost 1.1%, and Hyatt Hotels H.N shed nearly 4%.

Last month, Delta Airlines, the largest U.S. airline by revenue and market value, offered an upbeat outlook for summer travel demand that it expects will result in higher-than-expected profit for the quarter through June.

But airlines are bracing up for higher operating costs and lower revenue as shifting travel patterns in a post-pandemic world, forces carriers to readjust schedules, cut flights, revamp networks and cram planes with as many passengers as possible, analysts and airline executives said.

