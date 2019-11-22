Airbnb's Belinda Johnson to step down as COO, join board

Airbnb said on Friday Belinda Johnson will step down as chief operating officer in March and join the home rental company's board.

Johnson, the company's first executive hire, said in a note to Airbnb employees that she is stepping down from the role to spend more time with her family.

"Contributing to the long-term success of Airbnb while taking more time to be with my amazing family is an incredible opportunity," she said.

Johnson joined Airbnb in 2011, leading its efforts in working with governments on policies related to home sharing.

She is moving out of the executive role at a time when Airbnb is preparing to list its shares in 2020.

Johnson has also served on the board of PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O.

