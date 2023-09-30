Airbnb's 2 Biggest Advantages Over the Competition

When a network effect kicks in it's hard to disrupt. But that's what Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has built with its rental platform. Both homeowners and travelers know it's the go-to place for short and long-term rentals and it's a product that's both sticky and scalable.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the two advantages that differentiate Airbnb from the competition.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of September 24, 2023. The video was published on September 26, 2023.

