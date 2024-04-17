Airbnb (XTRA:6Z1) Price Target Increased by 5.29% to 143.82

The average one-year price target for Airbnb (XTRA:6Z1) has been revised to 143.82 / share. This is an increase of 5.29% from the prior estimate of 136.60 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 76.52 to a high of 193.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.69% from the latest reported closing price of 126.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2012 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb. This is an increase of 133 owner(s) or 7.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6Z1 is 0.39%, a decrease of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 387,181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 21,071K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,417K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6Z1 by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,111K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,542K shares, representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6Z1 by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 12,418K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,282K shares, representing an increase of 17.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6Z1 by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,255K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,205K shares, representing a decrease of 24.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6Z1 by 28.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,602K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,608K shares, representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6Z1 by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.