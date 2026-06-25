Airbnb vs. Carnival Corporation &: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Airbnb maintains a highly profitable, asset-light business model with strong free cash flow generation.

Carnival is seeing a significant rebound in revenue and net income as global cruise demand scales.

Which travel giant offers the most compelling value for investors looking toward 2026?

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Investors are weighing the asset-light growth of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) against the heavy-infrastructure recovery of Carnival (NYSE:CCL). Deciding between these travel giants requires a close look at their diverging paths toward profitability.

Airbnb focuses on a decentralized platform that allows individuals to rent out their homes, while Carnival Corporation & operates a massive physical fleet of cruise ships. Both companies compete for discretionary travel spending but utilize vastly different capital structures and business models. Comparing them helps you see which approach offers better value for your portfolio in 2026.

The case for Airbnb

Airbnb operates a global marketplace connecting over 5 million hosts with guests, positioning it as a leader among travel and tourism stocks. The company relies on third-party partners, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), for cloud infrastructure and various payment processors for global transactions. This asset-light model allows the business to scale without the high costs of owning physical properties.

During FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $12.2 billion, up roughly 10.3% from the previous year. The company reported net income of nearly $2.5 billion for the period. This resulted in a net margin of 20.5%, slightly lower than the 23.9% recorded in 2024, as the company navigated shifting market dynamics.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.3x, which means total debt is low relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio stands at nearly 1.4x, suggesting the company has sufficient short-term assets to cover its upcoming liabilities. Free cash flow reached nearly $4.6 billion, but stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 34.3% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Carnival

Carnival operates one of the largest fleets in the world with more than 90 ships across eight distinct brands. The company serves roughly 13.5 million annual guests and has recently streamlined its global footprint by sunsetting its Australian brand. This operational focus allows the company to maximize its reach across 800 global destinations.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $26.6 billion, up nearly 6.4% from the prior year. This performance led to a net income of roughly $2.8 billion, a significant turnaround from the losses experienced in recent years. The net margin for the year was close to 10.4%, up from the 7.7% achieved in 2024.

According to its November 2025 balance sheet, the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 2.3x, indicating that its total debt is more than double its shareholder equity. The current ratio is approximately 0.3x, indicating that current liabilities exceed short-term assets, a common feature of capital-intensive industries. Free cash flow totaled nearly $2.6 billion for the year, providing funds for debt reduction.

Risk profile comparison

Airbnb faces significant regulatory hurdles, including the implementation of the EU STR Regulation and potential local bans similar to those seen in New York City. The company is also managing an ongoing dispute with the IRS over a $1.3 billion valuation of intellectual property. Competition from search engines like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and other online travel agencies continues to threaten its market share.

The cruise industry is highly sensitive to fuel price fluctuations and broader macroeconomic trends, such as inflation, that can curb discretionary spending. Carnival also faces strict environmental regulations, such as the EU ETS, which could increase capital costs for fleet upgrades. Additionally, the company is managing complex restructuring risks related to redomiciling its business to Bermuda.

Valuation comparison

Carnival appears significantly cheaper based on its earnings multiples, while Airbnb commands a premium for its high-margin marketplace model. The forward P/E ratio measures the stock price against future earnings estimates, and the P/S ratio compares it to total revenue.

Metric Airbnb Carnival Corporation & Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 27.1x 12.8x 28.6x P/S ratio 6.7x 1.5x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?



The broader travel industry has seen a significant rebound since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to cancel their travel plans. It’s thriving now, and although Carnival and Airbnb operate very different business models, it’s worth comparing them for investment purposes.

Carnival’s cruises are seeing record bookings and occupancy, and the company is generating strong cash flow. It has allocated $1.3 billion to upgrading its existing fleet and destinations, and carries a massive amount of debt – but, importantly, it has been paying down that debt significantly.

Airbnb has become somewhat of a household name and a viable alternative to hotels for travelers. Like Carnival, it has generated strong free cash flow and is benefiting from its asset-light business model. It has faced regulatory challenges recently, particularly in major metropolitan cities and other areas where residents want to reduce short-term rentals.

I see both companies’ stock as good investments for a long-term, diversified portfolio. The volatility inherent in many travel stocks may make conservative investors nervous, but if balanced with investments in other sectors, this is less of a concern. If I had to choose one, it would be Carnival, if only for its lower valuation relative to earnings and continued progress in reducing its debt.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Alphabet, and Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.