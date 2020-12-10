Airbnb valued at $101.6 bln in biggest U.S. IPO of 2020

Adds debut price, valuation, details

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Airbnb Inc ABNB.O soared in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the home rental firm at $101.6 billion in the biggest U.S. flotation of 2020 and capping a bumper year that saw investors flock to tech darlings.

Shares opened at $146 on the Nasdaq, far above the initial public offering (IPO) price of $68 apiece that raised $3.5 billion for the company.

The IPO highlights a stunning recovery in Airbnb's fortunes after the firm's business was heavily damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Founded in 2008 as a website to take bookings for rooms during conferences, Airbnb was valued at just $18 billion in a private fundraising round in April and $31 billion in its last pre-COVID-19 private fundraising in 2017.

The surge at opening adds billions to what was already a blockbuster payday for founders Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joseph Gebbia and investors including Sequoia Capital and Peter Thiel's Founders Fund.

This year has seen a string of stellar debuts by technology startups including Wednesday's launch of DoorDash Inc DASH.N, which valued the food delivery company at more than four times the figure from a private fundraising round six months ago.

At $146, Airbnb had a market capitalization of about $87.2 billion, compared with Booking Holdings' BKNG.O $86.3 billion and Marriot International's MAR.O $42.3 billion.

Including securities such as options and restricted stock units, its fully diluted valuation came to $101.6 billion.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in Miami; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)

