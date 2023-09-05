News & Insights

Markets
ABNB

Airbnb Up 7% On News Of Addition To S&P 500

September 05, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) are rising more than 7% Tuesday morning on the news of it joining the S&P 500 effective September 18.

Airbnb operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences.

ABNB, currently at $141.98, has traded in the range of $81.91 - $154.95 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABNB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.