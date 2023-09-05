Airbnb Up 7% On News Of Addition To S&P 500

(RTTNews) - Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) are rising more than 7% Tuesday morning on the news of it joining the S&P 500 effective September 18.

Airbnb operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences.

ABNB, currently at $141.98, has traded in the range of $81.91 - $154.95 in the last 1 year.

