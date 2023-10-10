'Airbnb To Lead Real Estate Market Crash': Robert Kiyosaki Issues Dire Warning But Says Crash Is The 'Best Time To Get Rich.' Here's The Biggest Bargain He Sees Now

Airbnb Inc. is in the spotlight. On Sept. 5, New York City implemented what Airbnb calls a "de facto ban" on the short-term rental platform.

The number of short-term listings on Airbnb in New York City, one of the platform's top markets, has seen a significant decline. And according to "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki, a major shift in the real estate landscape is on the horizon.

"Airbnb to lead real estate market crash," he said in a recent post on X, formerly Twitter.

While a crash in real estate prices can be devastating for homeowners, Kiyosaki believes that it could be an opportunity for potential buyers.

"If you want a new home your happy days are around the corner. Same for rental property," he wrote. "The best time to get rich is in a crash."

Don’t Miss: Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. With as little as $100, average investors are becoming landlords thanks to this Jeff Bezos-backed startup. Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of Austin. Here’s how to invest in the city’s growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

The post has received 2.4 million views and 17,800 likes.

If you share this perspective, you can wait for property prices to drop and then acquire a home or income property at a discount. However, Kiyosaki sees a big bargain for investors — and it's not in real estate.

‘Biggest Investment Bargain'

In a separate post on X, Kiyosaki wrote, "BIB: Biggest Investment Bargain: Silver still 50% below all-time high, in demand by greenies solar EVs."

The famed author has long been a fan of precious metals like gold and silver, which have been a store of value for thousands of years.

Unlike fiat money, which can be produced in unlimited quantities by central banks, precious metals have an inherent scarcity, making them a valuable hedge against inflation.

As Kiyosaki pointed out, silver also plays a pivotal role in both the solar and electric vehicle (EV) industries because of its unique conductive properties.

"Silver 2nd-most used commodity after oil. Silver has been money for centuries. Who can't afford 1 silver coin, yet most people prefer to save counterfeit fake dollars. Sad," the author wrote.

Investors can readily access the grey metal. There are silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mining companies that stand to benefit from higher silver prices.

However, in an interview earlier this year, Kiyosaki said that he's "staying away" from precious metals ETFs because he wants "no counterparty risk." Instead, he prefers physical bullion.

Read next: Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here's how to collect $1,000 per month from Buffett's favorite dividend stock. Blackstone made a $13 billion bet on the growth in student housing. Here's how you can carve out your own piece of the student housing market with just $500.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.