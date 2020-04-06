US Markets

Airbnb to get $1 bln investment from Silver Lake, Sixth Street Partners

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Airbnb said https://news.airbnb.com/silver-lake-sixth-street-partners-invest-1-billion-in-airbnb on Monday investment firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners will invest $1 billion in the U.S. home rental company in a combination of debt and equity.

April 6 (Reuters) - Airbnb said on Monday investment firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners will invest $1 billion in the U.S. home rental company in a combination of debt and equity.

Reuters reported in March that Airbnb held a phone meeting with bankers to discuss extending an existing $1 billion debt facility amid a slowdown in demand due to the novel coronavirus, citing a source who had participated in the meeting.

Airbnb lowered its internal valuation by 16% to $26 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular