Airbnb to get $1 bln investment from Silver Lake, Sixth Street Partners

April 6 (Reuters) - Airbnb said on Monday investment firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners will invest $1 billion in the U.S. home rental company in a combination of debt and equity.

Reuters reported in March that Airbnb held a phone meeting with bankers to discuss extending an existing $1 billion debt facility amid a slowdown in demand due to the novel coronavirus, citing a source who had participated in the meeting.

Airbnb lowered its internal valuation by 16% to $26 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

