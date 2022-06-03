US Markets
ABNB

Airbnb to facilitate shift of host data to rivals ahead of China shutdown

Contributors
Judy Hua Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Airbnb Inc said on Friday it will facilitate the shift of housing and host data to several Chinese domestic rental platforms before it shuts down operations in mainland China from the end of July.

BEIJING, June 3 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc ABNB.O said on Friday it will facilitate the shift of housing and host data to several Chinese domestic rental platforms before it shuts down operations in mainland China from the end of July.

Hosts will be able to migrate information about their listings and reviews with one click, it said.

Airbnb has struck agreements with Chinese platforms including Meituan Homestay 3690.HK Xiaozhu/Feizhu and Tujia so that qualified hosts gain support such as help with directing traffic to their listings and targeted gift vouchers, it added.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABNB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular