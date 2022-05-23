Airbnb To Close Domestic Biz In China: CNBC

(RTTNews) - Airbnb is reportedly closing its domestic business in China.

According to CNBC, the company plans to reveal the news to its employees in the country as early as Tuesday morning in Beijing. Meanwhile, all mainland Chinese listings, homes and experiences, will be closed by this summer.

Airbnb had launched its mainland China business in 2016, but has been facing severe competition from domestic players. Stays in China on the platform have accounted for approximately 1% of revenue for the last few years.

