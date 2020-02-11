US Markets

Airbnb swings to a loss as costs climb - WSJ

Contributor
Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Home rentals giant Airbnb Inc swung to a loss for the first nine months of last year as costs climbed sharply, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people close to the company.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Home rentals giant Airbnb Inc swung to a loss for the first nine months of last year as costs climbed sharply, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people close to the company.

The company posted a net loss of $322 million for the first nine months through September 2019, compared with a $200 million profit for the same period a year earlier, the report added.

In September last year, the company said it planned to list its shares in 2020.

It is widely expected to take a direct-listing route for its flotation.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular