Airbnb swings to a loss as costs climb - WSJ

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Home rentals giant Airbnb Inc swung to a loss for the first nine months of last year as costs climbed sharply, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people close to the company.

The company posted a net loss of $322 million for the first nine months through September 2019, compared with a $200 million profit for the same period a year earlier, the report added.

In September last year, the company said it planned to list its shares in 2020.

It is widely expected to take a direct-listing route for its flotation.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.