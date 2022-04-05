US Markets
ABNB

Airbnb suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Home rental company Airbnb Inc said late on Monday it had suspended operations in Russia and Belarus.

April 5 (Reuters) - Home rental company Airbnb Inc ABNB.O said late on Monday it had suspended operations in Russia and Belarus.

"Guests globally will no longer be able to make new reservations for stays or Experiences in Russia or Belarus," the company said in a statement.

"Guests located in Russia or Belarus will not be able to make new reservations on Airbnb."

It said reservations starting on or after April 4 had been cancelled.

Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky announced the planned suspension on Twitter on March 4.

The company had previously flagged its inability to process transactions affiliated with certain financial institutions in Russia and Belarus due to Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABNB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular