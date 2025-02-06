Airbnb Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

San Francisco-based Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) provides a marketplace that connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. With a market cap of $82.9 billion, Airbnb operates across various countries in the Americas, Indo-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

The travel-tech giant has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. ABNB stock has plummeted 10.5% over the past 52-week period and 1.4% on a YTD basis, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 22.6% surge over the past year and 3.1% gains in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, Airbnb has also underperformed the Amplify Travel Tech ETF’s (AWAY) 14.9% returns over the past year and 1.9% gains on a YTD basis.

Airbnb’s stock prices plunged 8.7% after the release of its disappointing Q3 results on Nov. 7. While the company delivered a notable 9.9% year-over-year growth in revenues to $3.7 billion which surpassed the Street’s expectations by a small margin, its product development and sales & marketing expenses observed a sharp increase which impacted its margins. Its adjusted EPS for the quarter declined 10.9% year-over-year to $2.13, which missed analysts’ expectations by 1.8%, making investors jittery.

Airbnb is set to announce its fiscal 2024 results in the upcoming week, analysts expect its earnings to decline 6.4% year-over-year to $4.10 per share. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line expectations twice over the past four quarters, it has missed the estimates on two other occasions.

Among the 38 analysts covering the ABNB stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” 23 “Hold,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sell” ratings.

This configuration has been stable over the past three months.

On Feb. 3, BofA Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a “Hold” rating on the stock, while setting a price target of $151.

ABNB’s mean price target of $138.39 represents a 6.8% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $195 suggests a staggering 50.5% upside potential.

