US Markets
DKNG

Airbnb spurns approach from Ackman's blank-check company -sources

Contributors
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Anirban Sen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Billionaire investor William Ackman has approached short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc about going public through a reverse merger with his blank-check company, according to people familiar with the matter.

By Joshua Franklin, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Anirban Sen

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman has approached short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc about going public through a reverse merger with his blank-check company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The discussions are currently not moving ahead and Airbnb is prioritizing going public through a traditional initial public offering this year in what would be one of 2020's most high-profile stock market debuts, the sources said.

Representatives for Airbnb and Ackman declined to comment.

Airbnb said last month it had filed confidentially for an IPO with U.S. regulators.

The approach by Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd PSTH_u.N underscores the scale and ambition of the types of deals Ackman is pursuing with the new vehicle, which raised $4 billion through an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year to buy a private company.

A blank-check company, or special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is a shell company that raises money through an IPO to buy an operating company, typically within two years.

A deal for Airbnb at the company's roughly $18 billion valuation in a debt deal earlier this year would be the largest SPAC transaction ever.

Bloomberg News earlier reported on the talks.

Merging with a SPAC has emerged in recent months as an increasingly popular alternative to an IPO. The likes of sports betting platform DraftKings Inc DKNG.O and electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp NKLA.O have gone public this year through reverse mergers with SPACs.

A SPAC can be a quicker route to the public market. In a SPAC merger, the company going public can also share detailed earnings forecasts with investors publicly, which is not done in an IPO.

Ackman and his team "are in discussions with a number of potential companies that are owned and/or controlled by private equity firms, families, start-up company founders, as well as other private companies," the manager wrote in a letter to investors last week.

Through the end of August, Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings portfolio returned 46%.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York, Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DKNG NKLA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular