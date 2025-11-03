Airbnb Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Airbnb ABNB is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6.



ABNB expects third-quarter 2025 revenues between $4.02 billion and $4.10 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 8-10%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $4.08 billion, indicating growth of 9.5% year over year.



The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at $2.29 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 7.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



ABNB has a mixed earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and beat in the remaining ones, delivering an average surprise of 7.69%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced ABNB’s Q3 Performance

Airbnb’s to-be-reported quarter results are expected to have benefited from improvements across checkout, messaging, merchandising, and more flexible payment options. Airbnb has been expanding its AI-powered customer service agent to 100% of users in the United States, reducing the percentage of hosts and guests who need to contact a human agent by 15%. Enhanced consumer experience is expected to have driven top-line growth.



Active Listings are expected to have grown in the third quarter of 2025. In the second quarter of 2025, the company continued to see growth in both high-density urban and non-urban destinations, with the most growth in those regions with the highest demand: Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



These factors are expected to have benefited Average Daily Rate (ADR) in the to-be-reported quarter. Airbnb anticipates ADR to increase modestly on a year-over-year basis, due to favorable forex. The company expects stable year-over-year growth in Nights and Seats Booked for the third quarter of 2025 as compared with the second quarter of 2025.



However, higher investments and tough comparisons are expected to have hurt ABNB’s EBITDA growth in the third quarter of 2025.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



ABNB currently has an Earnings ESP of -1.86% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.74% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Norwegian Cruise Line shares have declined 12.9% in the year-to-date (YTD) period. Norwegian Cruise Line is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4.



MasterCraft Boat Holdings MCFT has an Earnings ESP of +4.08% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



MasterCraft Boat shares have appreciated 5.2% YTD. MasterCraft Boat is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 6.



Ralph Lauren RL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Ralph Lauren shares have jumped 38.4% YTD. Ralph Lauren is slated to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 6.

