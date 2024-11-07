Airbnb sees Q4 revenue $2.39B-$2.44B, consensus $2.42B

Anticipates implied take rate in Q4 to be “slightly lower on a year-over-year basis.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ABNB:
- Airbnb reports Q3 EPS $2.13, consensus $2.14
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 07, 2024
- QQQ ETF Update, 11/6/2024
- Airbnb Stock (ABNB): A Great Business Caught in Concerning Headwinds
- Airbnb (ABNB) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.