Airbnb says will shut domestic business in China from July 30

Published
Credit: REUTERS/AIRBNB

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Vacation rental firm Airbnb Inc ABNB.O said on Tuesday it will shut down all listings and experiences in China from July 30.

The company made the announcement in a letter posted to its official WeChat account addressed to its Chinese users. It said, however, that Chinese users will still be allowed to book listings and experiences abroad.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Ella Cao; Editing by Tom Hogue)

