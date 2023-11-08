News & Insights

Airbnb says unscathed by Paris bedbugs

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

November 08, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Airbnb ABNB.O said there has been no rise in bedbug cases in its Paris accommodation, but that it was taking extra precautions as reports of infestations in France have swept through the media.

"We have analyzed our data and have not seen an increase in the reported bedbug rate in Paris," Airbnb co-founder and CSO Nathan Blecharczyk told newspapers of German publisher FUNKE on Wednesday.

"Nevertheless, we are taking the warnings very seriously: if cases are reported, we take the listing offline and ensure that the property is professionally cleaned before it is put back on the platform," Blecharczyk added.

Paris is expecting a surge in visitor numbers for the 2024 Olympics.

In September, Airbnb has said it expects to host up to half a million people in its accommodation in Paris and urged Parisians to make their homes available for rent.

Also on Wednesday, Blecharczyk said the company recorded a 19% growth rate in 2022 and had rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

($1 = 0.9357 euros)

UPDATE 2-Airbnb forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates on demand slowdown

