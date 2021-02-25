Airbnb Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss widened to $3.89 billion or $11.24 per share from $351.54 million or $1.34 per share in the prior year. The latest quarter results included $2.9 billion of stock-based compensation expense, as well as $103 million of stock-settlement obligations, which represent employer and related taxes associated with the IPO. It also includes a mark-to-market adjustment of $827 million related to warrants issued in connection with a term loan agreement. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $9.16 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenue declined to $859.26 million, from $1.11 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $747.59 million for the quarter.

In the near term, the company anticipate that year-over-year comparisons for Nights and Experiences Booked (net of cancellations and alterations), as well as for Gross Booking Value (net of cancellations and alterations), will be volatile and unreliable measures of the steady-state growth of business. It is due to the significant increase in cancellations that it experienced in the first-quarter and the second-quarter of 2020. For both of those metrics, the company anticipates that levels in the first-quarter of 2021 will be higher than those of the first-quarter 2020, but lower than first-quarter 2019.

For revenue, the year-over-year decline in the first-quarter 2021 is expected to be less than that of the fourth-quarter 2020, as the company continues to see gradual improvements in guests' willingness to book stays.

