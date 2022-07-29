Airbnb Q2 Preview: Triple-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?

There is a vast amount of highly unique business out there. One company that fits the criteria is Airbnb ABNB.

Airbnb is a leading platform for unique stays and experiences. The company provides a marketplace for connecting hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences.

The model is similar to that of a hotel, but with one exception – guests stay in others’ actual homes. After market close on Tuesday, August 2nd, ABNB reports quarterly results.

Currently, Airbnb is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall VGM Score of a C. Let’s take a deeper dive to see how the company fares heading into its quarterly print.

Share Performance & Valuation

Throughout 2022, ABNB shares have suffered, losing more than a third of value and extensively underperforming the S&P 500.



Upon its IPO in December of 2020, shares originally came out of the gates flying, as we can see in the chart below. However, shares couldn’t uphold the parabolic strength and have declined roughly 30% overall since the company rang the bell.



In addition, shares could be overvalued, further bolstered by its Style Score of a D for Value.

ABNB’s 8.4X forward price-to-sales ratio is undoubtedly on the higher side but is at least nicely below its median of 17.1X since IPO.

Shares trade at a sizable 96% premium relative to the S&P 500.



Quarterly Estimates

Over the last 60 days, two upwards estimate revisions and one downwards revision have hit the tape. For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate resides at $0.41, penciling in a massive 472% uptick in earnings year-over-year.

That’s some pretty substantial growth, further displayed by its Style Score of an A for Growth.



The top-line projection alludes to sizable growth as well. ABNB is forecasted to generate $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, good enough for a double-digit 57% uptick from year-ago sales of $1.3 billion.

Quarterly Performance & Market Reactions

Airbnb has posted strong quarterly results as of late, chaining together four consecutive bottom-line beats. Just in its latest quarter, the company registered a notable 90% EPS beat.

Top-line numbers have been stellar; ABNB hasn’t missed on the top-line once since its IPO, tallying together five consecutive quarterly revenue beats. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Day-traders who play the long side will love this – following each of the company’s quarterly prints since IPO, shares have moved upwards each time.

Putting Everything Together

Year-to-date, ABNB shares have been in a tough spot, losing more than a third of their value after coming out of the gates hot following its December 2020 IPO.

Shares appear elevated in terms of valuation, reflecting a rich premium relative to the S&P 500.

In addition, quarterly estimates display rock-solid growth on both the top and bottom lines. The company has been on a hot earnings streak as of late, with the majority of estimate revisions being positive over the last 60 days.

The market has always reacted well following the company’s quarterly prints, with shares moving upwards each time since IPO.

Heading into the quarterly release, Airbnb ABNB carries an Earnings ESP Score of -0.7%.

