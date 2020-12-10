Airbnb, which provides a platform for booking short-term stays from a global network of locals, raised $3.5 billion by offering 51.3 million shares (97% primary) at $68, well above the upwardly revised range of $56 to $60.



The company initially planned to offer its shares at a range of $44 to $50. At pricing, Airbnb raised 43% more in proceeds than originally anticipated, and commands a fully diluted market cap of $47 billion. Its $3.5 billion offering makes it the largest IPO of 2020, narrowly ahead of DoorDash (DASH); the food delivery platform finished its debut on Wednesday up 86% from offer, or 4% from its open.



Airbnb plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ABNB. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Allen & Company, BofA Securities, Barclays, Citi, BNP Paribas, Mizuho Securities, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Airbnb prices IPO well above the range at $68, raising $3.5 billion in the largest IPO of 2020 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

