Airbnb prices IPO at $68 per share, above target range -source

Joshua Franklin Reuters
Chibuike Oguh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc ABNB.O on Wednesday sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $68 apiece, above its targeted price range, to raise around $3.5 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Airbnb had planned to sell around 51 million shares at $56 to $60 apiece, have raised this range from an earlier target of $44 to $50 per share.

The IPO gives U.S. home rental firm Airbnb a fully diluted valuation - which includes securities such as options and restricted stock units - of $47.3 billion.

