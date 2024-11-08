Airbnb price target raised to $165 from $150 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Michael Graham raised the firm’s price target on Airbnb (ABNB) to $165 from $150 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported solid Q3 results, with gross bookings, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA all landing slightly ahead of consensus.
