Airbnb price target raised to $158 from $135 at Citi

November 11, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Airbnb (ABNB) to $158 from $135 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the better than expected Q3 report. The firm believes the company’s investments should lead to reaccelerating bookings growth and greater overall travel share. With Airbnb executing well across its core, investors should take advantage of any dislocation in the market, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

