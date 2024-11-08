Airbnb price target raised to $145 from $125 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Airbnb (ABNB) to $145 from $125 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following a “solid” Q3. The firm contends Airbnb remains a “blue chip” name and travel brand. Piper added that the company will lean into marketing investments and the firm remains neutral on the travel space.

