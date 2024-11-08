Airbnb price target raised to $130 from $120 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Airbnb (ABNB) to $130 from $120 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 print was mixed with modest upside to near-term fundamentals overshadowed by a weak Q4 margin guide and something of an investment cycle likely coming in FY25 related to its new and expanding business lines, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
