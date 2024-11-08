Airbnb price target raised to $115 from $106 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Airbnb (ABNB) to $115 from $106 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported “relatively strong” Q3 results driven by strong performances across all geographies, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says ongoing “tepid” growth in the company’s B2C business, despite growing investments, clouds its 2025 earnings growth algorithm .

