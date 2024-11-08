Airbnb price target raised to $110 from $100 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Airbnb (ABNB) to $110 from $100 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm sees “fodder for both bulls and bears” in the quarter. Airbnb’s Q3 nights were ahead of consensus, in-line with buy-side expectations, and the Q4 was guided to further acceleration, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm now expects upwards of three points of EBITDA margin compression into 2025.
