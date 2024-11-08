News & Insights

Airbnb price target lowered to $135 from $140 at B. Riley

November 08, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

B. Riley analyst Naved Khan lowered the firm’s price target on Airbnb (ABNB) to $135 from $140 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported strong Q3 results but the outlook implies a step-up in investments in product and marketing in Q4, leading to EBITDA margin compression year-over-year in the quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

