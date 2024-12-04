Airbnb price target lowered to $123 from $124 at Truist

Truist analyst C. Patrick Scholes lowered the firm’s price target on Airbnb (ABNB) to $123 from $124 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on the Lodging and Leisure. The firm is updating its earnings estimates and making model changes after the sector’s Q3 performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
