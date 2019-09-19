Airbnb plans public listing in 2020

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Home rentals giant Airbnb said it plans to list on stock exchanges in 2020, making it one of the most high-profile market debuts next year. (https://bit.ly/2mqasWw)

Earlier this week, Airbnb said that it took in more than $1 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2019. Reuters had reported in June that Airbnb was considering a direct listing.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

